TN State Capitol to light up purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The capitol in Nashville will be spotlighted in purple light Oct. 16-18.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Capitol will be highlighted in purple over the weekend, in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Governor Bill Lee proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in line with the national observation. The capitol in Nashville will be spotlighted in purple light Oct. 16-18, according to the Tennesse Department of Finance and Administration.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) crime report, there were 71,042 domestic violence incidents reported last year in Tennessee; 85 of those resulted in the death of the victim.

The Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) provides federal funding to over 30 Domestic Violence Program throughout Tennessee.