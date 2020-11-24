Town of Farragut turns on holiday lights for the season

The public is invited to enjoy the lights each evening, staring Tuesday through January 3.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — The town of Farragut turned on its holiday lights at Founder's Park on Monday.

Farragut is not hosting an official "Countdown to Light the Park" this year because of COVID-19.

The town will also have lights and events at the Farragut Community Center and the Campbell Station Inn Plaza.

At the park, socially-distanced activities will be offered including grab-and-go items and story trails.

Local businesses will also offer giveaways on select nights.