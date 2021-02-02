MyRide program to provide transportation to senior citizens in Greeneville

MyRide Greeneville is one of 30 new programs being developed across Tennessee as part of the Senior Volunteer Transportation Network.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A new transportation service for senior citizens is coming to Greeneville.

MyRide Greeneville is one of 30 new programs being developed across Tennessee as part of the Senior Volunteer Transportation Network.

According to a press release, citizens age 60 and older can pay $5 per ride to locations such as doctor’s offices, grocery stores, and pharmacies. A $25 annual fee also is charged for participation in MyRide Greeneville.

The service, stationed at the Roby Center, will be available to seniors who do not drive, who have driving limitations, and who walk independently or with the assistance of a cane or walker, officials said.

The starting area will be the Greeneville and Tusculum city limits, with expansion into the county as needed.

Officials said that drivers for MyRide Greeneville will be well-screened and trained volunteers age 21 or older who will use their personal vehicles to provide the service.

MyRide Greeneville is funded through state grant funds and with the support of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Again and Disability (FTAAAD).

The MyRide program in Greeneville was originally scheduled to launch in March 2020 but was paused due to COVID-19.