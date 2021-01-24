Transylvania University professors create photo series profiling women who lead

Two professors are profiling women who are considered pillars in their community in a new social media movement.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two Transylvania University professors are profiling women who are considered pillars in their community. The social media movement is in honor of Kamala Harris becoming the first female Vice President.

If you saw the photos on social media, you might scroll past and not give them a second thought. For two months, Kremena Todorova and Kurt Gohde worked on a photo series to celebrate and honor Lexington women of color who lead.

"There's so many women of color in Lexington that already lead. Kamala Harris is known for saying she will not be the last woman in her position. She may be the first one, but not the last one. But it's also worth thinking about the fact that there are so many other women that have paved the way for her to be where she is," Kremena Todorova said.

Todorova and Gohde say that is what the women in the photo series have done in Lexington. Each photo is posted along with a description of what the women do.

The women range from professors and scientists to city government workers and non-profit directors.

"It felt really incredible to be able to share stories about women who are so often so humble themselves, that they wouldn't declare themselves a leader," Gohde added.

The photo series shows empowering women of all generations.