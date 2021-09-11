Chaplains graduate from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Academy with training in handling trauma

For the first time, 12 folks outside of the sheriff's office graduated from the academy too.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — After six weeks of intensive training with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the 13th group of chaplains graduated on Tuesday night. They will act as trauma support for police officers, as well as other community members, during times of crisis.

A chaplain is on call 24 hours a day, 7days a week. They serve those who serve us, and they are trained to be ready to respond to calls whenever they are needed.

"We're more than honored to have them here," said Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler.

After taking an oath, KCSO presented each new sheriff’s chaplain with a badge. These volunteer chaplains, Spangler said, play a big role within the department. They are there for deputies when they need them most, helping them respond to traumatic calls. They are also there when an officer needs help delivering difficult news to someone.

"The average person is not going to be doing something like that, so they're a calling," Spangler said.

For the first time, the sheriff's office provided their trauma training to folks from outside the office. A dozen volunteers from the Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley graduated along with people who previously worked with KCSO.

"They're renowned for their chaplain program and how excellent it is," said Bart McFadden, the president of Boys and Girls Club. "So being able to come in and be part of that gets our program off to a first-class start."

McFadden and his wife Kelly thought the Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley would benefit from chaplains too.

"It's bringing support to the staff, the kids, and the families that we serve at the Boys and Girls Club of the East Tennessee Valley," he said. "It helps in knowing how to effectively meet the needs of people who are in crisis, who are experiencing trauma — to be that presence that chaplains are there to be."