KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kids now have the opportunity to work off some energy and spend time outside with the KORE Mobile Outreach program.

The Knoxville Outdoor Recreation Experience is combating obesity by bringing physical fitness to kids in its colorful KORE truck.

City of Knoxville Parks and Recreation

The Mobile Outreach program transports equipment and games that are adaptable for all ages and abilities. Kids gain cardiovascular endurance, muscle strength, flexibility, balance and teamwork.

The Mobile Outreach program will visit three parks on Monday through Thursday.

On Monday and Wednesday, you can find the KORE truck at Malcom-Martin Park, Danny Mayfield Park and Zaevion Dobson Park. On Tuesday and Thursday, KORE will visit Ashley Nicole Playground, Paul Hogue Park and Harriet Tubman Park.

KORE Mobile Outreach operates June 3 through August 2. There will be no activities July 1 through July 5. The program is weather-dependent and may cancel to due inclement weather. Check out their social media for updates.

Knoxville Community Action Committee will be providing kids will healthy lunch or snack.

KORE also hosts a summer camp for children six to 12 at 10 local recreation centers and a teen camp at Cal Johnson Recreation Center. The seven-week program leads recreational activities and field trips. Check out their website for more information.