More than 350,000 Alzheimer's caregivers in TN are unpaid as impact of disease projected to rise

A new survey from the Alzheimer's Association shows how the disease continues to affect thousands of families who are caring for their loved ones.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A survey from the Alzheimer's Association showed that thousands of caregivers across Tennessee have had to change their lives, such as by changing jobs or moving homes, in order to care for loved homes.

The survey showed that the impact of Alzheimer's can be especially hard for caregivers over 65 years old. Many of them may not collect a paycheck while caring for loved ones.

"My sister was friends with a guy that worked with Larry, and he said to my sister, 'Hey, there's this guy, my dentist, I want you to meet,'" said Donna Barber, a caregiver. "Seven months from the day we met, we were married."

Around 44 years later, she said sometimes her husband may not remember her. Alzheimer's is a progressive disease affecting the nervous system that can lead to memory loss, language problems and unpredictable behavior. Memory problems are usually one of the first signs of Alzheimer's.

The survey revealed that around 350,000 caregivers in Tennessee are not paid as they support people who have the disease. It showed that the value of that care can surpass $7 billion.

"This continues to be a problem. I think more and more so because the number of diagnoses continues to rise," said Sara Dickson, a development manager at the Alzheimer's Association.

Many of these caregivers may also need to pay for additional support. Barber said they may pay up to $8,500 per month caring for her husband.

"If I left him at home, he might get out and not remember how to get back," she said. "My main concern right now is when we get to that point, that physically, I'm not able to take care of him."