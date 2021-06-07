UT Institute of Agriculture opens up 101-year-old time capsule

UT Institute of Agriculture celebrated the 100th anniversary of its Morgan Hall Building by opening a time capsule from 1919.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — UT's Institute of Agriculture takes a peek into the past as they opened a 101-year-old time capsule.

The Institute of Agriculture celebrated the 100th anniversary of its Morgan Hall Building by opening up a time capsule from 1919. Inside the capsule were catalogs and photos from over a century ago.

The Institute of Agriculture will also be leaving behind its own capsule which include masks from the pandemic, COVID-19 documents from the University, and pins from the agriculture school.