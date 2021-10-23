UT Pride Center receives letter from The White House celebrating LGBTQ+ Center Awareness Day

"I hope you take pride in knowing how many lives you have saved, changed, and uplifted," said the letter signed by President Joe Biden.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Pride Center got some recognition from the President of the U.S.

They said Friday that they received a letter signed by President Joe Biden commemorating their work with the LGBTQ+ community. The letter was sent to acknowledge them as part of LGBTQ+ Center Awareness Day, which was on October 19.

"Throughout the nation's expansive network of centers, you remind us of the resilience and outstanding contributions of the LGBTQ+ community," the letter says. "I hope you take pride in knowing how many lives you have saved, changed, and uplifted. I see you. I support you. Keep the faith."

The letter also commends LGBTQ+ centers for their work to help people during the COVID-19 pandemic, working to keep their doors open and providing support through things like food drives and connecting people to mental health resources.

"In too many states, anti-LGBTQ+ state bills have sought to roll back the clock on equality," the letter also says. "In the face of these legislative attacks, you are providing essential support to LGBTQ+ community members and helping them feel less alone."

The UT Pride Center said they planned to frame the letter in a post on social media.

They provide support by connecting members on campus with resources to help with anything from career resources to providing clothes. They also host talks with prominent creators, activists and leaders in the LGBTQ+ community.