UT SGA president says diversity is a major issue facing campus community

The University of Tennessee's SGA president, Karmen Jones, said that diversity and inclusion are some of the biggest challenges facing UT.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is always working to make itself better for its staff, its students and its community. One of the biggest challenges the university faces is making itself more inclusive for people with diverse backgrounds, according to the Student Government Association president.

Karmen Jones, the SGA President, said that diversity and inclusion are some of the most important issues facing UT. She said that Chancellor Donde Plowman is focusing on retaining and recruiting people of color for the university's staff.

She also said that she is working with groups on campus to help improve inclusion on campus. While making UT's campus more inclusive has always been important, she said it's even more important now.

"This moment in our time has provoked us to want to invoke change and our students have been bold about it," she said. "We also found allies and advocates in other communities that are also marginalized."

On Saturday, student-athletes, students, coaches and administrators marched on campus to speak out against racial injustice. The march brought thousands of community members out.