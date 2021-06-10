UT student celebrates Pride Month with rainbow "yarn bombs"

University of Tennessee students may see some more color on their walk to class, after one student sewed rainbow "yarn bombs" and hung them up around campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rainbows are hanging high in the sky at the University of Tennessee, giving some parts of campus more color while reminding the campus community about what Pride Month is all about — love.

A student crocheted rainbow yarn artwork and hung them on Melrose Avenue, near the Golden Roast. One of them says "love" while most others show rainbows in different sizes and shapes. Ace Beorchia, the student who made them, calls them "yarn bombs."

Beorchia said he first hung them up on June 2 but said they were destroyed the next day. So, he decided to make more and grab a ladder, literally letting love take him higher.

Now, more color can be seen on most students' walks to the library, class or to Cumberland Avenue.

The yarn bomb near The Golden Roast is not on UT's campus, just near it.