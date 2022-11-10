UT students paint The Rock for National Coming Out Day

Organizers said the image paid homage to artist and LGBTQ+ activist Keith Haring.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Coming Out Day is recognized on October 11, the anniversary of the national March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights in 1987.

The first march drew in approximately 200,000 people to celebrate being your authentic self.

For more than 30 years, people in the LGBTQ+ community have observed the day by sharing who they are with family, friends and colleagues.

Students with the University of Tennessee Pride Center celebrated inclusion and acceptance by painting The Rock with an homage to the artist and LGBTQ+ activist Keith Haring.

They said he created the image in 1988 to celebrate what it means to be open about your sexuality and identity.

"I think The Rock is an iconic UT image landmark. I think being able to make our mark on The Rock is so important both for awareness but just to show that UT is an LGBTQ+ friendly place," said Bonnie Johnson, a coordinator at the UT Pride Center.