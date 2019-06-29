Two hundred Tennessee Vols made good on their school's name and spent the day volunteering today.

They participated in the annual 'Volunteering with the Vols' event on campus today. It's an event that lets UT alumni and students get out and give back to their communities.

In Knoxville, Vols served by installing vinyl siding on a house with 'Habitat for Humanity'. They say the best way to join if you missed out, is to stay connected to your community.

"Being cognizant of what's going on in your community, get involved, whether that's doing community service, being civically engaged, being active in the community, being a global citizen, that's what being a Volunteer is about. And if you went to UT or you didn't, you can be a Vol."

It's the third year UT has hosted the event.

