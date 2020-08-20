Verify: USPS mailboxes are not available for free pickup in Knoxville

Rumors began spreading in Knoxville about free USPS boxes for pick up, after a fake Craigslist advertisement was posted online.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One viewer sent WBIR a picture of a Craigslist advertisement Wednesday, showing a picture of blue postal service boxes and claiming they were no longer needed.

The ad said that the drop boxes were removed from the Knoxville area and that they were free to pick up. There are several issues with the ad that indicates it's not true.

The address listed on the ad leads to Knoxville's City-County Building; there is no post office there. The photo used on the ad has also been used several times before and for several different purposes, according to a reverse image search, signifying that it's not an actual picture of Knoxville's United States Postal Service boxes.

WBIR staff also reached out to the USPS about the ad. A regional spokesperson said that it was not a legitimate offer and that it was not posted by the USPS.