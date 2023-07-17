South Knoxville project would provide housing for young women who age out of foster care

The VestalVillas project will also give programs like SEEED, Youth Villages and Camelot Care Centers a space to provide services.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders are working on a project in South Knoxville to build housing for young women who age out of the state's foster care system. It's called "VestalVillas" and aims to prevent issues such as homelessness and human trafficking from impacting the lives of its residents.

The homes will be located at 115 Ogle Ave. in South Knoxville, and the site is under construction, according to organizers. They said around 1,000 people age out of foster care each year in Tennessee without being placed with a permanent family. Those people can face obstacles that others may not.

According to the project's leaders, fewer than half of those young people graduate high school. Around one in four can have legal trouble by the time they turn 20 years old, and around one in five may not have a home. All of them may be more vulnerable to human trafficking, compared to people who are adopted who don't experience the state's foster care system.

"VestalVillas recognizes that one of the five basic needs of human survival is shelter. For many people, this need cannot be met without help," organizers said on their website.

VestalVilla will be located around three miles from downtown Knoxville, giving residents more opportunities to access resources. Project leaders also said their partners like SEEED, Youth Villages and Camelot Care Centers will have a space to provide services.

Those services may include helping young people finish high school, apply for jobs or apply for college, as well as mental health counseling.