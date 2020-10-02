KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Bar Association will host a free legal advice clinic at the Knox County Public Defender's Community Law Office on Wednesday, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The Veterans' Legal Advice Clinic gives people advice on whatever legal situation on any legal issue a person may face. They have helped people with family law, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support and several other kinds of issues.

It is a joint project between the Knoxville Barristers, the Young Lawyers Division of the KBA, Legal Aid of East Tennesse, the University of Tennessee College of Law and several other organizations.

The KBA estimates that the clinic will serve between 20 and 30 veterans. The event is held every month, and the next event after Wednesday will be on March 11.

