VFL Inky Johnson: Compassion is key to finding solutions for racial injustice

"Be open to understanding, even if you don't get it and even if you haven't experienced it," Johnson said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Demonstrations against injustice following the death of George Floyd has led to several productive conversations between communities, companies and even sports stars.

Inky Johnson, a former Vols player, spoke with WBIR's Russell Biven about the issues fueling protests across the world and steps people can take to work towards solutions. He encouraged people to speak with each other and for everyone who hasn't experienced the struggles that black people face, try understanding them.

"Starting a dialogue, acknowledging what the situation is, is a plus," Inky Johnson said, a former Vols player. "It's a win."

Johnson said that just by letting others know that they're open to learning about another person's experiences, they can take the first steps towards finding a solution for the problems behind the protests.

He also went on to talk about his effect on the conversation about racial inequality, and what he thinks is the most important part of it is.