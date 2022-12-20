Vigil honors people who died while homeless in 2022

More than 90 people died while homeless in Knoxville this year. St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Knoxville Knox County Homeless Coalition honored them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the Tuesday before Christmas, many local organizations’ hearts are with those experiencing homelessness. National Homeless Remembrance Day falls on the first day of winter — the winter solstice. Usually, it falls on Dec. 21.

This day remembers people in the homeless community who died the previous year. For Nancy Friedrich, a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Knoxville, it’s much more personal than that.

“We know these individuals by name, and a lot of them, we know their stories. And when they die, we're sad. And we do want to remember them,” Friedrich said.

She is one of many people who helped organize the Knoxville candlelight walk and memorial service. St. John’s Lutheran Church is located on North Broadway Road, near Fifth Avenue. It’s about a block from Volunteer Ministries Center, Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries, Salvation Army, McNabb, and Metro Drug Coalition’s Gateway. Naturally, the church has become a local resource for people experiencing homelessness.

“It's about recognizing all of our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness who have passed away during the past year. And, do you know there are over 90 individuals who were unhoused who died this past year in Knoxville and Knox County?” Friedrich said.

During the memorial service, the pastor read the initials of the 90 people who had been living unhoused and died. They were not able to read the full names due to privacy purposes.

More than 100 people showed up for the walk and service. Church members, volunteers, and others living in homelessness attended to support.

One volunteer said helping the homeless is close to her heart.

“To die without having somebody know your name. It just seems horrific. So this way, even though we may not know all their names, we know them by face and we know them by love and we love them,” she said.

In addition to prayers for those who passed away. The church said prayers for those currently living in homelessness.

“They were someone's daughter, someone's son, someone's mom or dad. And for whatever reason, and there are so many reasons for homelessness. That's where they were when they died. And we want to remember them. And hopefully, we can lessen the number of people who are homeless in the Knoxville-Knox County area,” Friedrich said.

The ceremony took place one day ahead of the winter solstice, which will be the longest night of the year. It also took place just days ahead of a 40-degree temperature swing that is expected for Friday. Temperatures could get as low as 12 degrees, forecasted on Tuesday.

In those conditions, people living on the street could face some serious danger out in the far-below-freezing temperatures.