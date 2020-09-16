Vol is a Verb! UT hosts online meeting about impact of COVID-19 on communities of color

The online meeting, called "RockyTopics," will discuss the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on communities of color.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the University of Tennessee posted a video reminding the campus community "Vol is a Verb."

It means making students and the campus community feel like they matter and they're a part of the university, with all their different identities, according to a video the university posted on their Twitter page about it.

"It's easier to talk about something; it is a lot harder to act. Our chancellor talks about the willingness to act and I think that was the other piece that was missing," Shea Kidd Houze, the Dean of Students, said during he video. "We can say that this is not who we are as Volunteers, yet we're seeing these things that are on our campus. So what are we doing about it?"

They also reminded the campus community that they are hosting an online meeting about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities of color, called "RockyTopics." The meeting was held over Zoom on Wednesday, between 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

It was hosted by the Office of the Dean of Students and the Department of Psychology.

"These things sort of get at, 'what does it mean to be a Vounteer?' If it isn't truly home sweet home for every student, then we've got a lot of work to do," Houze said.