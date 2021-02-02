Volunteer Ministry Center starts work on Caswell Manor to help people who are homeless and experienced trauma

Caswell Manor is meant to give people who experience chronic homelessness stability and support while they get back on their feet.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of Knoxville officials and community leaders broke ground on a new building meant to provide permanent housing for people who have experienced trauma and chronic homelessness in Knoxville. The event was Wednesday afternoon.

Caswell Manor will be built at the intersection of East Fifth Avenue and Winona Street, near Caswell Park. The Volunteer Ministry Center is leading the effort, trying to make sure people who need a place to stay will have it while they find stability in their lives.

"The environment, the setting, the colors and all that will be used to make sure there's an environment for people who have experienced trauma," said Bruce Spangler, the CEO of the center. "Trauma on the street happens, folks may have other forms of trauma as well. That environment is meant to be very, very supportive."

The building will include 48 one-bedroom apartments with private kitchens and bathrooms. It is specifically designed to help people who have experienced trauma and VMC said they expect it to be finished by the fall of 2022.

Residents will share a community building that houses property and case management offices as well as lounge areas, dining areas, a computer lab and a laundry room. A patio will also be built at the back of the building for outdoor seating and activities.

They will also have access to interpersonal counseling, skills training, workforce re-entry training, education, financial literacy, life enrichment, field trips and other kinds of services. Attendants will be on-site 7 days a week to take care of the property, and case managers working with the McNabb Center and Cherokee Health Systems will be at the manor on weekdays.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie and other leaders were scheduled to speak during the groundbreaking ceremony.