Volunteers remove 46,067 lbs. of litter from TN roadways during 'No Trash November'

The campaign started on November 5.

TENNESSEE, USA — Volunteers across Tennessee joined forces to remove 46,067lbs. of litter in their communities as part of the first-ever "No Trash November".

"No Trash November" is a month-long initiative created to ensure state's roadways are safe from the harmful effects of litter in advance of increased holiday travel, officials said.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s litter prevention campaign, "Nobody Trashes Tennessee", and in partnership with Keep Tennessee Beautiful (KTnB) affiliates and Adopt-A-Highway groups.

Officials said the initiative exceeded its goal of removing 20,000lbs. of litter from Tennessee's roadways.

According to a press release, 1,001 volunteers participated in 56 cleanups, collecting 2,180 bags of litter and 2,501lbs. of large items. Keep Kingsport Beautiful collected 12,270lbs. of litter and the Appalachia Dam Watchers Adopt-A-Highway group collected 7,726lbs.