Shelter in Blount County opens earlier than usual, helping people escape the cold

The First Baptist Maryville Church is opening its warming shelter a little earlier than usual this year, helping unsheltered people stay warm.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Winter temperatures arrived earlier than usual this year in East Tennessee, and many warming shelters opened earlier than they usually do. Volunteers in Blount County usually run a warming shelter during December and January, but this year they opened a little earlier to help unsheltered people stay warm.

"People ask themselves, what can I do to help? So, this is just a rudimentary stage. It's just a band-aid. It's not going to fix things," said Philip Hoffman, an organizer of a warming shelter.

He said that warming shelters should not be a permanent solution. However, he said he has organized the warming shelter in Blount County for around five years.

"We're two-plus weeks earlier than normal, so we're scrambling right now," he said. "My wife and I will be here Saturday night, and I've heard from several different people who said they're going to come help."

Over the next few days, they will work to get First Baptist Church in Maryville ready to house and feed people over weekends. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could drop to around 25 degrees Saturday night.