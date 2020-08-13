Waste not, want not | Knox Co. Parks and Rec. donates leftovers to Love Kitchen Thursday

The department donated leftovers from Monday's "School Mania" event to the Love Kitchen on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department donated leftovers from an event to Love Kitchen, to help feed homeless and unemployed people.

The department posted about the donation on their Facebook account Thursday. They said that the leftovers were from Monday's "School Mania" event, in which Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and a crew of participants handed out more than 2,500 packages of school supplies.

The Love Kitchen gives meals, clothing and emergency food packages to needy people across Knoxville. The organization also works with local agencies to provide its services.