KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is trying to cut down on its contribution to landfills and become a zero-waste institution, it said in a press release.

The university is trying to reduce its contributions by improving its recycling, composting and reuse programs and by making more environmentally-conscious purchasing practices. The Office of Sustainability is spearheading the effort.

There is a financial incentive to becoming a zero-waste university, too. It earns revenue for recyclable items and brought in nearly $90,000 from paper, cardboard, scrap metal, shipping pallets and used cooking oil last year.

“Achieving zero waste will require a community-wide effort, but the good news is that there are easy changes everybody can make,” said Jay Price in a press release, UT’s sustainability manager.

The university said that it hopes to divert half of its waste away from landfills by 2030. In 2018, 33 percent of its waste was diverted.