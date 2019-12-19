KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For some, the holidays are about giving gifts and spending time with family. For others, they are about welcoming new people.

Marchers will walk from Main Street to Market Square to welcome immigrants and refugees at 11:30 a.m., as part of the Welcome March 2019. The event is hosted by Bridge Refugee Services alongside several local organizations.

The march starts at the First Baptist Knoxville church. After gathering at Main Street, marchers will travel through downtown towards Market Square, making stops along the way.

It is also scheduled to end at 1 p.m. with a rally.

The march comes after Governor Bill Lee said Tennessee will continue to resettle refugees, despite a new option from President Trump not to.

Organizers said that the march is meant to help make Knoxville and Tennessee a place where people can find safe haven.