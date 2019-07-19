A local laundry business is asking for the community's help to build up a new child literacy program in Gatlinburg with the help of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the Anna Porter Public Library.

Well Wishing Laundry Mat held its ribbon-cutting on Thursday at Trentham Place on 951 East Parkway.

The business is teaming up with libraries to help create a literacy program. They also are asking their customers to bring in books to donate to their kiddie play area.

The owners said the business is meant to feel more like a home and place to do chores.

"We don't want to have any visitors, we don't want to have any customers -- we want to have guests," owner Gregg Rothberg said. "We have couches for you to sit on up front. A bunch of TVs. We want you to come in here and be a guest, just like in your own home."

The owners said the library will do a book reading there twice a month. There will also be a bible study on Sunday mornings.