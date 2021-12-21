Secret Santa: Wartburg Police Department hands out $100 bills for Christmas

Most of the time, people spend money after getting pulled over by police. In Morgan County though, some drivers got $100 instead.

WARTBURG, Tenn. — When people are pulled over by police, they usually end up having to pay for traffic tickets. But on Friday, some drivers in Morgan County ended up getting $100 from local police officers.

Chief Teddy Bales and his officers Captain Michael Cox and Officer Kenny Humphrey with the Wartburg Police Department spent some of Dec. 17 driving around the area. Usually, they would be looking for people breaking the law.

But on that Friday, they were handing out money instead.

The event was sponsored by WECO Radio in Wartburg, according to Bales. Officers said people were pulled out at random after he was given some $100 bills, giving away the cash and making some community members' Christmas.

"I thought I did something wrong," said one person who was given the money. "I feel very blessed, blessed that we have such a great police department here."

One person said that he would use the money to fix the broken headlight he thought he was pulled over for. Another said that the money was a blessing, helping them cover regular expenses, and another person said the money would help him as he moves into a new house.