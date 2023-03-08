Multi-million dollar makeover underway for Western Heights neighborhood

The initiative is expected to take up to five years to complete and will bring over 400 affordable units to Western Heights.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Change is coming to the Western Heights community. A $220 million redevelopment project broke ground on Thursday at Knoxville's largest public housing complex.

Ben Bentley, the CEO of Knoxville's Community Development Corporation, says the project is going to help address the shortage of affordable housing in Knoxville and benefit the quality of life for those who live there.

"Internet connectivity, access to health care, we have a health care partner that will locate here, on-site, and provide primary care services right here in Western Heights," said Bentley.

The total cost of the project is over $220 million coming from both private and public funds. That includes the $40 million HUD grant and a $26 million commitment from the city of Knoxville.

"Elected officials need to think about what is going to help and affect people. Not just now, but ten years and 20 years down the road, and that's what this project does," said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

The project is bringing a total of 479 low-and-mixed-income housing units to Western Heights. Also, a new community center and park will be built.

The Western Heights neighborhood is located around 1.5 miles from downtown Knoxville and the University of Tennessee, according to leaders with the project. The project would renovate 244 units in total that were originally built in 1938, and redevelop 196 housing units originally built in 1953.