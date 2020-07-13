What state has their troopers riding in the coolest cruisers? Vote now!

Voting for the 2020 American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest continues until noon on July 22.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — State troopers often face unpredictable situations, dangerous duties, harsh weather conditions, but which ones have the coolest cars?

You decide!

The 2020 American Association of State Troopers Best Looking Cruiser Contest now is underway, and you can vote.

As of July 13, Tennessee ranks 5th, Mississippi comes in at 16, and Arkansas checks in at 30. Voting ends July 22nd at 12:00 pm.

The following is from the American Association of State Troopers:

It’s that time of year again that everyone here at American Association of State Troopers looks forward to! It is time to cast your vote for the best-looking cruiser contest.

This is the seventh year that we have held the Best-Looking Cruiser contest. In the seven years of the contest, we have had photo submissions that highlighted different aspects of the state agencies alongside their cruiser; some have included K-9s, motorcycles, helicopters, and other fleet vehicles.

While the contest is about the cruiser state agencies never disappoint with their choice of creative backgrounds that highlight different aspects of their state.

(NOTE: Maryland and Maine chose not to participate in this year's contest.)