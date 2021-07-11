Work underway on new downtown Knoxville mural stretching 32 feet

The mural will be in Strong Alley and features several Knoxville landmarks including the Tennessee Theatre marquee and The Sunsphere.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local artist is working on a new mural in downtown Knoxville, painted in Strong Alley alongside other independent artwork and notable murals.

It is being painted by Paris Woodhull on the Miller's Building. Officials said that the new mural is expected to stretch 32 feet down the alley and will showcase several landmarks. It will include the Tennessee Theatre marquee, the Henley Street Bridge and The Sunsphere.

Woodhull's style features bright colors and a diverse range of characters. In the mural, a couple holds hands alongside the river while a runner jobs with their dog. Another woman plays the trumpet while a man reads a book, showcasing the people of Knoxville who fill the city with a diverse range of stories.

The bright colors are also complemented by a unique style reminiscent of pop art.

The new mural was commissioned by Dogwood Arts as part of their Art in Public Places Mural Program. The Knoxville Utilities Board gave approved the mural to be painted on the Miller Building, according to officials. It is the third commission on the building so far.

Woodhull was also chosen to create the 2022 Limited Edition Print for Dogwood Arts, which officials said will be unveiled early next year.

She was born and raised in Knoxville and received a BFA in 2D art with a concentration in painting and drawing from the University of Tennessee. She recently completed another mural commissioned by UT's Office of Undergraduate Admissions and Visit Knoxville on the State Street Municipal Parking Garage.