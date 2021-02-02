World's Fair memorabilia pop-up shop set up on Gay Street ahead of 40th anniversary of 1982 World's Fair

People can buy memorabilia from the 1982 World's Fair at Bliss & Tori Mason Shoes on Gay Street. Most items are from a personal collection curated over decades.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 1982 World's Fair was one of the biggest events in Knoxville's history, and people can purchase memorabilia from the fair today.

A pop-up shop was created on Gay Street in downtown Knoxville to celebrate the upcoming 40th anniversary of the fair. Most of the items come from a personal collection that the co-owner of Sweet P's BBQ has been curating for decades.

"I've been wanting to do this pop-up store idea for a few years now," said Chris Ford. "Then when I saw the 40th on the horizon and talking to Visit Knoxville, who is a great partner to all downtown businesses, I knew they were wanting to do some stuff. I was going to hold off and do a pop-up store."