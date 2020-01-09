'Wreaths Across America' to set up exhibit on Saturday

The group hopes to bring the community together as a reminder of the efforts to wave flags to remember the anniversary of the events of September 11, 2001.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Wreaths Across America's Mobile Education Exhibit is scheduled to make a tour stop in Knoxville on Saturday.

They are also reminding people that there will be an opportunity to lay wreaths for all fallen soldiers at national cemeteries across the nation on December 19th, 2020 and to offer a welcome home to veterans.

The exhibit will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on September 5.