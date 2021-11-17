Long Live Dolph | How Young Dolph gave back to Memphis

Example video title will go here for this video

Tennessee and Georgia are honoring Adolph 'Young Dolph' Thorton and his community contributions one year after his murder on the inaugural service day.

We at ABC24 Memphis are celebrating Young Dolph on the anniversary of his death, and highlighting the many ways he impacted the Memphis community during his first annual Service Day.

His relentless devotion to his home city and neighborhood impacted thousands through his efforts as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and icon to many.

Dolph was a rapper and philanthropist from South Memphis, a region with rich history and teetering times that impact who we are and what we experience growing up in Memphis.

When the Memphis rapper was shot and killed on November 17, 2021, it shook an entire community.

Many knew him as Young Dolph. To his family and friends, he was Adolph Thornton Jr.

To keep things segregated without breaking the law, white Memphians created private schools and nested into the neighborhoods we call the suburbs. The city took a financial hit, but it didn't last forever.

After desegregation in the 1960s, Black families began busing their kids to schools on the predominantly white sides of town.

The Mound thrived for nearly a century before the "white flight".

This horrific event forced Black people to move east, creating the first Black neighborhood in America: Orange Mound.

Every church and school in Memphis’ Black community was also burned to the ground, along with 91 homes.

Mobs of white Memphians and police officers marched through Black neighborhoods, killing Black residents and destroying buildings. After three days of bloodshed, 46 Black people were killed, 75 were injured, 100 were robbed and five Black women were raped.

The Memphis Race Riot, also known as the Memphis Massacre of 1866, started after a shooting between a white police officer and a Black Civil War veteran, who fought for the Union.

In 1866, those flourishing communities underwent an unrivaled tragedy in the city's history.

In 1860, Memphis became the sixth-largest city in the South. After the Civil War, the city did not have as hard a time recovering as other southern cities, though challenges existed.

However, they were not able to recover financially despite the classic hit theme song for the movie "Shaft" by Isaac Hayes. South Memphis wound up in yet another money pit. Since Stax Recording label, there hasn't been much financial success in South Memphis.

The music reflected the times. The protests of the late 1960s led Stax owners to temporarily close the studio. They lost their masters, fought to get them back, then “reinvented" the label.

"Music has been a push specifically in the black community," said Tonya Dyson, Executive Director of the Memphis Slim Collaboratory, "we can just really start with the civil rights movement, and how artists that's artists, like the Staple Singers saying, you know, respect yourself... you had Otis Redding and Aretha Franklin, all singing about respect... that type of music was able to drive us and push the needle forward."

Stax Records drove economic success in South Memphis with major recordings from artists like Otis Redding, Sam & Dave and Booker T. & the M.G.’s.

In 1947, the Soulsville neighborhood got a historically Black college, Lemoyne-Owen College. Ten years later, music brought life back to South Memphis.

Young Dolph and Ida Mae :

From 1980-1986, 17.1% percent of deaths involved cocaine. 39% of homicides during the same time, involved the drug as well. The crack-cocaine epidemic had a lasting impact on Memphis.

That impact hit the home of a young Adolph Thornton Jr.

Neither of Young Dolph's parents were in the picture; both were addicted to drugs. In their absence, his grandmother, Ida Mae, stepped up.

"She... would carry those boys, Young Dolph and his brothers," said Mareno Myers, Vice President of the IdaMae Foundation and Young Dolph's cousin. "She would lug them boys to Bible Church three, four times a week. You know what I mean?"

Family members credit Ida Mae with instilling philanthropy into Dolph's life.

Typically, we hear philanthropy and think large donations to major crisis, but oftentimes it's in the little things neighbors do for neighbors, family does for family, and friends do for friends.

"IdaMae was the one who drove the big Lincoln. She was a little lady. She [took]…the other elderly people to their doctor's appointments to the grocery store, or to anything they had going on anything that they had go to church," Moreno said, recalling IdaMae's community focus.

IdaMae helped everyone she was capable of reaching.

Young Dolph is well known for his annual turkey drives in Memphis and Chicago. When Dolph and his aunt, Rita Myers, decided to launch the IdaMae Foundation in his grandmother's honor, that dream became bigger.

Aunt Rita was big on keeping a close knit circle, so it's no surprise to learn that the entire board consist of family members.

Dolph shared in his aunt's and grandmother's drive for philanthropy. On top of other programs, Dolph talked to high school seniors about what happens after they graduate, and how he got to be where he was in life.

All of these programs were rooted in a love for his community. A love Young Dolph's grandmother instilled in him, his siblings, and cousins. Through consistency and discipline, Ida Mae created memories her grandkids will cherish forever.

While Aunt Rita passed in May 2022, the foundation said they will never forget the groundwork put into building part of the Thornton family legacy.

In an effort to keep Ida Mae's, Aunt Rita's, and Young Dolph's philanthropic efforts alive, the organization will continue moving forward to help communities in Memphis and Chicago.

However, in losing Dolph and Aunt Rita, the foundation hasn't gotten as much done as they hoped.

"The short term goals for us, I would say is to get through this year," Myers said. "...we've had, we had one heck of a year with back to back, you know, griefs from my brother, to my aunt Rita, to now us trying to find a way to keep pushing in the midst of that moving forward."