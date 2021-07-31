Young entrepreneurs sell creations after 4 weeks of work in Sew It Sell It program

Participants spent weeks learning how to sew products, giving them the chance to express themselves creatively while making some money.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teens in Knoxville had the chance to make some money at a unique event at The Bottom on Saturday.

At the end of the Sew It Sell It program, they had the chance to make some money by selling unique creations. Throughout the program, they learned how to sew different products and express themselves through crafts. Then, at the end of the program, they could sell their creations at a Market Day.

Participants were between 10 years old and 17 years old. Officials said the program gave them a chance to learn new vocational skills, beyond just sewing. They also had the chance to learn about money management, marketing and how to give a good pitch to businesses.

"We bring the kids in, and many of them have no prior sewing experience," said Enkeshi El-Amin, the founder of the program. "We teach them how to sew, and we give them business and leadership skills so that they can build a microbusiness out of one product."

The program lasted 4 weeks and culminated in Market Day on Saturday.