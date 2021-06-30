YWCA hosts event encouraging kids to get COVID-19 vaccine

A community organization decided to teach everyone, especially children, about the benefits of the COVID-19 on Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As more people get vaccinated in Tennessee across the U.S., more restrictions are easing and many communities are returning to normal. Health experts attribute much of the recovery to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center hosted an event on Wednesday to teach the entire community, and especially children, about why they should get vaccinated. It included live music, food and education about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Today was education day,” said Dr. Cynthia Finch with New Directions Healthcare Solutions. “We educated kids, we educated young people and we educated their parents. We’re coming back on July 7, and then we’re going to put the needle to the arm.”

The center hosts a summer camp as part of its many community-focused programs, and kids involved with the camp had a chance to participate as well. However, everyone was welcome if they want to learn more about the vaccine.