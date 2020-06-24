YWCA launches 21-Day Challenge for anti-racism

People wanting learn how to dismantle racism in their communities can sign up through YWCA's website for access to lectures, podcasts, and learning tools.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Seeking out ways to engage with anti-racism work? Start with YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley.

The organization has launched a new 21-Day Challenge aimed at helping people learn about racial inequities and identify ways to dismantle racism.

YWCA said the program is designed to dedicate time and space to build more effective social justice habits, specifically in regards to issues of race, power, privilege and leadership.

The challenge allows people to sign up for daily emails which then prompts participants to read an article, listen to a podcast, or reflect on personal experiences with racism.

YWCA said the overall goal is that this challenge can be a daily educational opportunity for folks as well as offer insights, action items and accountability. The organization also seeks to make the crucial work of anti-racism less overwhelming for people who are not sure where to begin.