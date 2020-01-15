NEWPORT, Tenn. — ConAgra announced this week that its plant in Newport, Tennessee, would be closing in January 2021.

The company sent 10News the following statement Wednesday:

"Today we informed employees that we are closing the Newport, TN facility. We expect to end production at the facility in January of 2021. These changes will allow us to optimize our expanded network, which grew upon our acquisition of Pinnacle Foods last year. We explored a variety of options and have determined that this decision will allow the company to increase efficiencies within the larger scope of our company.

"We regularly review operating costs across the business in an effort to become more lean, efficient and productive. This is a routine exercise that includes every facility in our network. As is always the case when we make a decision like this, we have the utmost consideration for our employees and how they will be affected. It is important to us that we treat impacted employees fairly and with a high degree of respect."

All 350 positions will be eliminated, a company spokesperson said.

Details were limited. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.