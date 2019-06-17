NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers from Nashville has been vandalized in Centennial Park.

Police Monday morning were alerted to graffiti that had been spray-painted on the monument, and large blots of red paint thrown onto parts of the monument.

The monument, dedicated in 1909 to Frank Cheatham Biouvac Number 1, Association of Confederate Soldiers camp 35, lists Nashville confederate veterans.

The plaque listing the Confederate soldiers was spray painted with the words They Were Racists. The soldier seated at the top of the monument was splashed with red paint, and large blotches of red paint are visible on many sides.

Metro PD's Midtown precinct officers are investigating the incident, and tell News4's crew at the scene that they have video from the park, but are not sure if they can acquire a clear image from it or not.

Police say the last time it happened to the monument was 7 or 8 years ago.