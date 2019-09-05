WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — East Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett wants his supporters to know that not everything in Washington, DC is about politics.

Burchett shared a video on Twitter telling his followers about a weekly bi-partisan prayer group on Capitol Hill.

"I know we talk a lot about partisan nature and what's going on up here but, um, you know it's not all partisan."

He said they meet every Thursday and it's "very bipartisan".

"There's one Democrat and one Republican that lead it and we don't talk about party, we don't talk about issues, we just talk... we have prayer requests for people in our district or family members."

He said he always asks them to pray for his sister-in-law who has breast cancer.

"This week, we had close to 50 people and we had to bring in more chairs," he said. "I just want everybody to know it's not all partisan and I know that's really only what we talk about on the floor and in committee but not in this group so I just want everybody to know it's not all just going at each other's throats."

He ended his video thanking East Tennesseans for sending him to the Capitol.

