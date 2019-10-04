GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Daniel Bice fulfilled his dream of conquering Mt. LeConte over the weekend but it wasn't the average hike.

Bice is an amputee. He has a new prosthetic that was created to allow him to adjust the device as needed along the way.

Daniel Bice, an amputee, hiked to LeConte Lodge this past weekend, fulfilling a dream to conquer Mt. LeConte.

His wife has made the hike in the past and he always wanted to complete it as well.

Bice hiked with a backup leg weighing 7 lbs. in his backpack -- something the average hiker wouldn't even need to think about.

On top of that, his backpack did not fit well but he didn't let that stop him.

Partway through the hike, his family helped carry some of his gear so he could get all the way to the top.

