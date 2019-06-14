Construction to repair a pavement failure on Campbell Station Road in Farragut is scheduled to start in July.

The city says the pavement failure on Campbell Station Road is believed to be a subsurface stormwater issue.

At a meeting on June 13, the Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an emergency contract with Whaley Construction to repair the broken pipe.

Construction is set to begin on the evening of Monday, June 17. Workers will work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., during which time one lane of the west-bound ramp from I-40/75 will be closed.

The city said drivers should expect delays during those hours, and lower their speeds when crossing metal plates that protect the road during that time.