If you're hitting the road for the Fourth of July, construction won't slow you down.

TDOT has stopped all construction-related road closures on interstates through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Some long-term lane closures will still be in place.

TDOT said almost one million people are expected to travel by car in Tennessee for the holiday.

And, Triple A wants all of them to celebrate safely. It's once again offering the Tow-to-Go program.

If you don't have a ride home- you can call the number on your screen and Triple-A will drive you within 10 miles for free. You can even bring your car!

That offer is available now through 6 AM on Friday.