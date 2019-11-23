KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hannah Johnson walked down the holiday aisle at Walmart, one bag caught her eye. She passed by it, before giving it another look.

"I was kind of like, that insinuates a pretty weird message," Johnson said.

The bag, meant for wine bottles, reads "It works better than mistletoe."

"I know that it was probably not meant in in a harmful way or maliciously," Johnson said. "But I think that the greater message that's being sent is that if you can get somebody drunk, then maybe they'll kiss you more easily."

She said that has become a problem in our society and hopes large corporations like Walmart inspire positive change.

Data from the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization RAINN shows someone in the United States is sexually assaulted every two minutes.

About three-fourths of those assaults are committed by someone the victim knows. Forty-four percent of victims are under 18 years old.

"The lack of consent has been an issue for a really long time and it's such an important issue in today's day and age," Johnson said. "Why did people not catch that before it got that far into production and being out for the public to see?"

She posted a picture of the bag to her Facebook page, which has since been shared dozens of times. Some people made comments like 'yikes,' 'so inappropriate,' and 'gross gross gross.'

Another wrote "there are so many hills to die on about sexual assault in our culture, this ain’t one of them."

Still, Johnson said she hopes her post starts an important conversation about consent .

"Consent is an active agreement between two people for any sort of behavior," Johnson said." We should be teaching people not to joke around about something that has hurt and ruined a lot of people's lives."

10News has reached out to Walmart for a comment, but has not yet received a response.