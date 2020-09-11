Whittle Springs Middle in Knox Co., Cosby Elementary in Cocke Co. go virtual due to absences

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two East Tennessee schools announced they will be moving to virtual learning temporarily due to absences amid COVID-19.
Whittle Springs Middle School in Knox County will be moving to online learning starting Tuesday, November 10. Knox County Schools said this is expected to last for nine total school days due to elevated student, teacher and staff absences.
Cosby Elementary School in Cocke County will move to virtual learning until Friday, the school announced on Twitter.
Teachers will report to school on Tuesday, November 10th.