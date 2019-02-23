ATHENS, Tenn. — Cindy and Kenny Benton are still in shock after a recent run in with Mother Nature.

"We were coming home and we were hit by lightning. We heard this deafening boom," Cindy Benton said.

On the way back to East Tennessee from Nashville, the Benton's said their vehicle was struck by lightning.

"I've never been in a war, but was the loudest boom I've ever heard," Kenny Benton said.



The SUV immediately broke down.



"The brakes, the steering... everything was just dead," Cindy Benton said.

There were no marks on the hood of the Benton's SUV, but the battery blew up and the electric components were fried. Mechanics said there's a good chance it could be totaled.



After the incident, the Benton's had more questions than answers about what happens when a car is struck by lightning.



WBIR Meteorologist, Cassie Nall said It is uncommon to be struck by lightning, but if you get as close as the Bentons said they got, it's a moment you won't forget.



"The chances of being struck by lightning are about one in 1,000,000. It's even less common for lightning to strike cars. Another common myth is that lightning can't strike the same place twice," Cassie Nall said.



As the Benton's car sits in the garage still smelling like burnt plastic, Kenny can't help but think of what would've happened if his car was hit just months earlier. A few months ago he he had a device in his chest that helped his heart beat.



"It was an implant in my heart and it ran on batteries. I would plug into the cigarette lighter when we would go on trips. If it had come through the electrical system, I would've been dead outright. Painless death," Kenny Benton said.

Kenny compared that lightning strike to a defibrillator shock since he's lived through several of those.