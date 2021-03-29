Watch Live: Kentuckians 16+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

About 40% of Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers, COVID vaccine and other related content across Kentucky for the week of March 29, 2021.

Wednesday, March 31

Kentucky will open up vaccinations to all residents 16 and older starting Monday, April 5. Those 16 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and up are eligible to receive the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines.

Governor Beshear announced the opening of the largest drive through vaccination clinic in Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium which will be operated by UofL Health. The site will operate for seven weeks, starting on April 12. Those eligible may register for a vaccine at this site starting March 31 by phone at 502-681-1435 or by visiting uoflhealth.org.

So far, 1,352,447 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

Kentucky confirmed 815 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths.

Tuesday, March 30

Kentucky confirmed 751 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths. The test positivity rate is 2.9%.

“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline – but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” Gov. Beshear said in a release.

About 40% of Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far.

“We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available them," Beshear said.

Monday, March 29

Kentucky continues its downward trend of new cases of the COVID-19 virus for an 11th consecutive week, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Kentucky has reported 310 new cases and 11 deaths associated with the virus.

Beshear discussed an audit of deaths and mentioned two Jefferson County men who died from the virus -- a 38-year-old man who died last August and and 86-year-old man who died on Christmas Day.

Eight counties in the commonwealth are in the red zone, the governor said.

Beshear is urging people to get vaccinated as 41 variant cases of the virus have been found in the state. Eight of those cases were found in Jefferson County.

"We have to get enough people vaccinated before this thing mutates further and before the B.1.1.7. -- that's the UK variant becomes the dominant strain in Kentucky because it spreads faster," he said.

Vaccine progress

So far this week, Kentucky has vaccinated 115,820 people with two more days of reporting to go, Beshear said.

An estimated 1,319,323 Kentuckians have been vaccinated; 93% of all first doses used while 82% of both doses have been used. This also translate into 40% of those 18 and up who have received the vaccination.

Beshear said 70% of the Commonwealth’s 70 and older population have received their first shot of hope.

_______

Since Sunday, March 28, Kentucky has recorded 425,024 positive cases and 6,031 deaths associated with the virus.

Kentucky's positivity rate currently stands at 2.88%

Hospitalizations continue to trend downward with 381 reported, 96 currently in intensive care and 39 on a ventilator.

