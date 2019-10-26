MONROE COUNTY, Tenn — Monroe County Deputies are on the scene of a vehicle crash with injuries in the area of the 100 block of Old Mill Road, Tellico Plains.

Deputies on the scene reported power lines are down due to the accident. Deputies on the scene also reported the roadway may be shut down for some time.

Traffic traveling in this area will be affected by this crash as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Officials are asking the public to avoid this area and try to find an alternate route.

No names will be released as this is an active investigation. Tennessee Highway Patrol has been requested to assist.