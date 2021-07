No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Fire crews battled a big blaze at the Tri-Cities Flea Market off U.S. Highway 11-E.

Investigators said the initial call came in around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Large flames and heavy smoke were visible. Fire crews had to bring tanks of water to the scene.

One building at the flea market was destroyed.

