KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Wears Valley Fire Department has responded to a commercial fire on Wears Valley Road.

According to Sevier County dispatch, the call came in at 3:22 a.m. Thursday. 

Firefighters blocked the road from Bryan Road to McGill Road for a few hours but reopened the road around 7:30 a.m. The Wears Valley Fire Department was still on scene.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Walden and Pigeon Forge Fire Departments also responded.

A viewer shared a video saying the fire was at or near Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch. 

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on the way. 