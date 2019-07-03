KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Wears Valley Fire Department has responded to a commercial fire on Wears Valley Road.

According to Sevier County dispatch, the call came in at 3:22 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters blocked the road from Bryan Road to McGill Road for a few hours but reopened the road around 7:30 a.m. The Wears Valley Fire Department was still on scene.

Walden and Pigeon Forge Fire Departments also responded.

A viewer shared a video saying the fire was at or near Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on the way.