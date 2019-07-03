KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Wears Valley Fire Department responded to a commercial fire at Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch on Wears Valley Road early Thursday morning.

According to Sevier County dispatch, the call came in at 3:22 a.m.

Firefighters blocked the road from Bryan Road to McGill Road for a few hours but reopened the road around 7:30 a.m. The Wears Valley Fire Department was still on scene.

Walden and Pigeon Forge Fire Departments also responded.

A viewer shared a video showing the fire was at Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch.

Harvest Moon Pumpkin Patch posted on Facebook Wednesday night it was trying to reopen next week after last week's massive rain event.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on the way.